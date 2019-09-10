Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZB Financial Holdings has signed a money transfer agreement with one of the largest international money transfer companies, Ria Money Transfer of the United States as part of its efforts to enable diasporans to send their cash directly to the financial institute.

Speaking at a Press luncheon last Friday in Bulawayo, ZB Financial Holdings group chief executive officer Mr Ronald Mutandagayi said the money transfer agreement with Ria, one of a number of products to be introduced by the bank in the last few months was a major milestone achievement in the country's financial sector.

"We have signed a money agreement with an American firm called Ria. This is the first time any local finance institution has had a direct relationship with an American money transfer business. We are excited about that because it means that our diaspora in America will have a direct route for remitting funds to Zimbabwe," he said.

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide is a global leader in the remittance industry. The bank is also working on introducing an international bank card following its removal from sanctions in 2016. It had been placed on American sanctions on 25 October 2008.

"Unfortunately a lot of things have changed in between in terms of international card issuance standards, investments that are required for one to be an issuer or an acquirer of international cards. We are currently in discussions with both Visa and Mastercard and our views are that we would like to insure that we acquire all the card issuer's transactions including Union Pay International (UPI), which is the Chinese card issuer but we will issue cards to our market and in the near future you will probably be hearing from us as to how far we have gone with that particular product," said Mr Mutandagayi.

The bank is also looking forward to launching a diaspora banking product. Following the establishment of the mono-currency monetary framework through Statutory 1 142 on 24 June 2019 the bank also launched Syfrets Bureau De Change last month.

"We have opened Syfrets Bureau De Changes, so far in the Midlands (Province) in Kadoma, Kwekwe and Gweru for the simple reason that there is quite a lot of foreign currency coming out of the small-scale miners. We will be going to areas such as Victoria Falls, Plumtree, Inyanga again because those are tourist resort areas and we expect that there will be reasonable traffic coming out of that," said Mutandagayi.

The bank also pioneered the concept of onsite Bureau De Changes with one of the facilities located at Delta Beverages' Kelvin North Industrial site factory in Bulawayo.

"We noticed that a lot of customers immediately after the change over on 24 June 2019 when mono currency was introduced some people were still holding on to foreign currency and they were in a quagmire as to how to use that. They would go to hardwares and wholesalers and discovered that the wholesalers were not selling in foreign currency and we decided to pioneer a product called onsite Bureau De Changes and it does have the blessings of the authorities," said Mr Mutandagayi.

He said the financial institution would continue rolling out the onsite Bureau De Change in various parts of the country to improve convenience to the banking public. In order to remain connected with its clients, the bank has started offering its banking services through the "WhatsApp" social media platform.

"We have also launched WhatsApp banking. We noticed that a lot of the millennials are always on social media and it is obviously very frustrating for you if you want to perform a transaction to come out of your social media and then you perform a transaction and go back to your social media. With WhatsApp banking you are able to conduct your banking services while you are within Whatsapp," said Mr Mutandagayi.

He said the bank was also involved in a number of training programmes particularly to impart young people with the requisite knowledge in financial management.

"We are also undertaking a number of training exercises with various partners to enable our younger generation to appreciate finances at an earlier age. We are dealing with an organisation called Imagination Africa where we partnered to deal with business level students where they look at case studies. Look at an issue and see how best that can be resolved and these are practical issues that we are giving them skills to deal with normal business issues as they happen," said Mr Mutandagayi.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 902 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

14 hrs ago | 5531 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4287 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

15 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days