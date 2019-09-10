Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE are the winners of this year's Victoria Cup, a four nation rugby contest following their impressive 41-5 triumph over Zambia at Lusaka Show Grounds in Lusaka yesterday.The Sables ran in seven tries, with their defence only breached once by the Zambians and have won all the five matches they have played in the Victoria Cup, a competition they last won in 2011 when it featured three countries. Zimbabwe now meet Kenya in Nairobi in their last match in the Victoria Cup on Saturday.Prop Cleopas Kundiona crossed the whitewash twice, with the other tries scored by skipper Hilton Mudariki, wing Takudzwa Kumadiro, flyhalf Dudlee White-Sharpley, fullback Martin Mangongo and flank Blithe Mavesere.White-Sharpley and Jerry Jaravaza kicked in a conversion each and Mudariki booted in a penalty.Zimbabwe led 22-0 at half-time and only conceded five points in the second half during which they scored 19.Zimbabwe Sables: Tyran Fagan, Keith Murray, Cleopas Kundiona, George Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Godwin Mangenje, Blithe Mavesere, Biselele Tshamala, Hilton Mudariki (c), Dudlee White-Sharpley, Rufaro Chikwaira, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Martin MangongoReplacements: Matthew Mandioma, Royal Mwale, David Makanda, Sean Beevor, Tonderai Dwadwa, Njabulo Ndlovu, Jerry Jaravaza, Takudzwa ChiezaCoach: Brendan DawsonAssistant coach: Tonderai ChavhangaTeam manager: Jason MaritzStrength and Conditioning coach: Danny Hondo