College charges extra on EcoCash

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A COLLEGE in Bulawayo has come under fire for allegedly forcing parents to pay 30 percent extra if they are paying using plastic money.

Parents with pupils at Herentals College said they were told by the school administration that they have to pay more if they are using swipe or EcoCash. One of the parents Ms Slibaziso Mpofu said the college was fleecing parents.

"I don't know why they are being inconsiderate, it's not as if it's our choice to pay using EcoCash or swipe but we are forced by the situation at hand. I don't think what they are doing is legal. Thirty percent more is a lot and as parents we never agreed to it, they just imposed it on us, which is not a good thing because the school has to call for a meeting if they wanted to do that," she said.

Ms Mpofu said the college was being insensitive and urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to investigate the matter.

Another parent Mr Tichaona Mudondo said it was suspicious that the college was coming up with such a policy when all other schools, public or private were not doing the same.

"I don't know whether they have a private place where they buy their stationery because this is not happening in other schools and if they want to increase fees they must just do so and not hide behind flimsy excuses," he said.

Herentals College's administrator Ms Yolanda Muriyani confirmed that the college was charging an extra 30 percent, adding that this was a fees increase, the only difference was that they only increased on swipe and EcoCash.

"We increased fees for those paying using EcoCash and swipe because when we are going to buy stationery using those forms of payments we are also charged extra therefore we had to increase," she said.


Source - sundaynews

Most Popular In 7 Days