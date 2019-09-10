Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AT a time when the country is facing drug shortages, it has been revealed that the company mandated to store and distribute medical supplies of public health institution, NatPharm, is stocked with expiring drugs.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Heath and Child Care went on a fact finding mission in February and March this year to establish the state of medicines and drugs supply in the public health institutions. In a report released after the fact finding mission and presented to Parliament recently it was noted that the institution was still stocked with expiring drugs.

According to the report, NatPharm still has huge piles of expired medicines and drugs in its warehouse and issues of its capitalisation were yet to be attended to.

"Five years later, the newly constituted Committee on Health and Child Care undertook a familiarisation visit to NatPharm on the 12th of February 2019. The Committee's findings were disheartening in that NatPharm was still dogged by the above-mentioned problems. It still had huge piles of expired medicines and drugs in its warehouse and issues of its capitalisation have not yet been attended to," read part of the report.

According to the report, the committee also found that like in 2014, drugs were expiring at Rural Health Centres and District Hospitals while the Central Hospitals were in need of the same drugs. This, noted the committee was due to lack of an effective redistribution system of the distributed drugs to reduce the quantities of drugs expiring.

During the familiarisation visit to NatPharm, the committee expressed its disapproval on the proposed idea for NatPharm to establish retail pharmacies across the country, at a time when the public health institutions did not have medicines.

"The majority of our population cannot afford medicines from the private pharmacies and rely predominantly on the public sector. Hence, the Committee proposed that the public health institutions be well stocked with medicines to improve on accessibility and affordability of the products to the general population," it read.

There are five main local pharmaceutical manufacturing companies namely: Varichem, Plus 5, CAPS, Datlabs and Pharmanova.

"Unfortunately, the current state of equipment and manufacturing processes has affected their ability to produce vital drugs and medicines in the country. At the time of the enquiry, capacity utilisation of the industry was, on average running below 40 percent primarily due to inadequate foreign currency allocations," the report noted.

The committee said restrictive regulatory framework affects the ability of the local manufacturers to produce vital drugs and medicines in the country.

Lack of investment in technology and equipment (obsolete equipment) in the pharmaceutical industry; and lack of innovative research in the country owing to the current economic hardships was noted as a challenge too.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe is buying 80 percent of its medicines and drugs from India.

The chairperson of the committee Dr Ruth Labode said medicines need to be distributed equally among institutions instead of using a first come first serve approach.

"I think the Ministry of Health (and Child Care) and the pharmacist profession need to come up and do what was done yester year where there were pharmacists at provincial hospitals and NatPharm never allocated one who ever comes first but rather divided medicines equally in the country and the fact that you have got a specific drug does not follow that people that need that drug will come to your institution. If you see that you have got too much of it, you are supposed to phone or circulate in a system to say I am overstocked by this drug, who needs it?" she said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

'18 people living in one room'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

14 hrs ago | 5534 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4288 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

15 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days