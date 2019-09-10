Cop jailed for shooting suspect

News / National

by Stafg reporter

A police officer was last week sentenced to an effective six years in jail for shooting a suspect on the leg.The man, whose leg has since been amputated, is facing attempted murder charges.Tatenda Manyaira of ZRP Charandura appeared before regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa.Msipa initially sentenced Manyaira to seven years, but suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.She said Manyaira used excessive force even though the suspect, Aspicious Kangwara, had allegedly not co-operated.Prosecutors said on May 13 last year, Manyaira was on duty with three other police officers at the Chimona milling centre where they were looking for Kangwara.When the police officers found Kangwara, Manyaira fired a shot at him following a misunderstanding and hit him on the right leg above the knee cap.