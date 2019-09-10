Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Former president Robert Mugabe's family was told that they risked losing his Harare mansion and other Harare properties if they did not accede to government's demands that the long-time ruler should be buried at the Heroes Acre, it has emerged.

According to recordings of some of the meetings held between government representatives and his family obtained by The Standard, the negotiations for Mugabe's burial have been full of twists and turns.

Mugabe, who died in Singapore on September 6 aged 95, is said to have told his family that he did not want to be buried at the Heroes Acre because he was bitter about the coup that toppled him in November 2017.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a poorly attended funeral service for his mentor at the National Sports Stadium, but his burial date still remains unknown.

Mugabe's family on Friday agreed that he would be buried at the Heroes Acre only after they were promised that the government would build a mausoleum for him.

It has since emerged that Mnangagwa's emissaries used a carrot-and-stick approach, including warning Mugabe's family that they risked losing the Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, if they tried to antagonise the government.

Apparently, the mansion and Mugabe's houses in Mt Pleasant and Waterfalls are registered under Zanu-PF.

Mnangagwa was represented in meetings with the Mugabe family and traditional leaders from Zvimba, the former Zanu-PF leader's rural home, by former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and former Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa.

"They told the family that they needed to be careful when handling the burial issue and work with government because the family might stand to lose Mugabe's properties that are still registered in Zanu-PF name," a family member was recorded as saying after one of the meetings.

Gono yesterday said he did not know anything about the threats.

Zanu-PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa confirmed that Mugabe's properties were registered under the ruling party, but refused to comment on the alleged threats against the former president's family.

Chinamasa said: "It's true that the properties are registered in the party name, but why don't you go and talk to his daughter?"

Sources said Mugabe's daughter, who was given the Mt Pleasant house as a wedding gift in 2014, approached Chinamasa a fortnight ago pleading with him to help transfer the title of the properties.

This was after unnamed Zanu-PF officials started threatening that the properties could be seized.

After several inconclusive meetings and the rift between government and the chiefs, which played out in the public, Mnangagwa met chiefs from Zvimba at his Harare offices.

"We will work with government," one of the chiefs is recorded telling Mnangagwa at the meeting.

"We want to clarify that we are not against the government."

At a separate meeting, Chiyangwa was reportedly told that there was no guarantee that the chiefs still supported Zanu-PF in the aftermath of the coup.

"In one of the meetings, Chiyangwa was embarrassed when he said he was also representing Zanu-PF and was asked by one of the chiefs what made him believe they were still Zanu-PF supporters after the November 2017 coup," a family member, who attended the meeting said.

Cracks also started to appear among the chiefs with some said to be sympathetic to Mnangagwa. They allegedly accused Mugabe's widow Grace of orchestrating the fallout with Mnangagwa.

"The chiefs then met again. Chief Zvimba and others who had been sympathetic to President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Chief Chidziva, who is a direct relative of Mugabe, of failing to deal with the former first lady," a source said.

"The meeting was held around 10pm on Thursday and a decision to summon Grace and discuss the issue was made.

"The chiefs were told she was already asleep and the meeting dragged on until 4am when she was called and told that chiefs had agreed to have Mugabe buried at the Heroes Acre."

Gono held another meeting with the chiefs the following morning, which was followed by an announcement that Mugabe would be buried at the Heroes Acre, after all.

However, that was not the end of the drama. After stating that a funeral service would be held at the shrine today, family spokesperson Leo Mugabe announced that the event had been cancelled.

Sources revealed that government had already printed 25 000 obituaries and 7 000 T-shirts for today's "mock" burial.

The chiefs met again on Friday night where they agreed that Mugabe's body would be taken to Zvimba for some rituals before the final burial. Leo said the burial would now take place after 30 days.

Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana yesterday said official mourning ended yesterday.

He said it was now up to the family to decide where to keep the body until burial.

When he announced Mugabe's death, Mnangagwa said the period for national mourning would run until Mugabe was buried.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3697 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4035 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5669 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4779 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1632 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 773 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days