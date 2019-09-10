Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zpra) Veterans' Association has described former president Robert Mugabe as unrepentant after he died without addressing the Gukurahundi massacres.

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6, aged 95.

His early years in power were marred by a military crackdown against late vice-president Joshua Nkomo's supporters in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, where human rights groups say
at least 20 000 people were killed.

Zpra Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi said Mugabe's intention was to wipe out Ndebele-speaking people.

"We hear people are mourning Mugabe's death, but we ask ourselves, who is mourning thousands of people he wantonly killed," he said.

"Mugabe sinned against many people in Africa. Whatever the violence we see being committed by Africans against Africans was caused by Mugabe."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 903 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

14 hrs ago | 5532 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4287 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

15 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days