Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have refused to charge Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi with hate crimes after the Zanu-PF politician declared on social media that Ndebeles are refugees in Zimbabwe.

Mutodi posted a video on Twitter where he claimed that Ndebeles are foreigners originally from South Africa who were being taken care of by the government.

Mthwakazi Republic Party assisted by their lawyer Dumisani Dube recently tried to file criminal charges of violence incitement against Mutodi at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, but police reportedly refused to open a docket.

Dube said they were now preparing to take their case to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to seek redress.

The party said Mutodi's remarks were likely to spark xenophobic attacks against the Ndebeles since he had labelled them foreigners.

Source - the standard

