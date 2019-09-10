Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 42-year-old man from Silobela has been arrested for killing his neighbour after he found him seated with his wife.

Shine Sibanda is expected to appear in court tomorrow to face murder charges after he allegedly murdered Mdutshwa Moyo (43) in Silobela's Dhengu village under Chief Malissa.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the incident happened on August 30 at around 10pm.

"Sibanda allegedly found the deceased seated with his wife at a beer drinking spot," he said.

"He started assaulting him over suspicions of cheating with his wife until he collapsed.

"He was ferried to Dam Bridge clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 4210 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

8 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

8 hrs ago | 1062 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

8 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Striking doctors dig in

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

8 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5743 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4383 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4805 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1637 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 776 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days