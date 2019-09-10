Jealous hubby kills neighbour

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old man from Silobela has been arrested for killing his neighbour after he found him seated with his wife.Shine Sibanda is expected to appear in court tomorrow to face murder charges after he allegedly murdered Mdutshwa Moyo (43) in Silobela's Dhengu village under Chief Malissa.Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the incident happened on August 30 at around 10pm."Sibanda allegedly found the deceased seated with his wife at a beer drinking spot," he said."He started assaulting him over suspicions of cheating with his wife until he collapsed."He was ferried to Dam Bridge clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival."