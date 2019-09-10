Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the Nelson Chamisa led MDC for attaining 20 years of its existence as a political party in Zimbabwe.MDC was formed in September 1999 with the late veteran activist Morgan Tscangirai as the Founding President.Writing on Twitter Mnangagwa said, "Congratulations to MDC on your 20th anniversary this week. Though we have our differences, this is what democracy is all about. I look forward to many more years of debate and dialogue. Makorokoto! Amhlope! Wishing all the people of Zimbabwe a blessed Sunday."The MDC began after the People's Working Convention in February 1999. In February 2000, Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), led by the late Robert Mugabe organized a constitutional referendum.The proposed change would have limited future presidents to two terms, but as it was not retroactive, Mugabe could have stood for another two terms. It would also have made his government and military officials immune from prosecution for any illegal acts committed while in office. Additionally, it legalized the confiscation of land owned by white people for redistribution to black farmers without compensation.The MDC led opposition to the referendum, in which the government was ultimately defeated, after a low 20% turnout, by a strong urban vote fueled by an effective SMS campaign. Mugabe declared that he would abide by the will of the people. The vote was a surprise to ZANU-PF, and an embarrassment before parliamentary elections due in mid-April. This success fueled the rise of the MDC.In the 2000 parliamentary elections, the MDC won 57 of the 120 seats up for election. This marked the first time that an opposition party had achieved more than a handful of seats since the merger of ZANU and ZAPU in 1988. The MDC dominated in most urban centres and Matabeleland. MDC won all seats in the two biggest cities, Harare and Bulawayo and lost only two in Matabeleland.