Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet containing quotes next to a picture late Zimbabwean Robert Mugabe has been found not to have violated Twitter's rules, Malema posted on Sunday.

He posted a note from the social media company telling him that there had been a complaint about his slideshow of Mugabe quotes, hashtagged #Gushungo, after Mugabe's family totem.


The words on one slide, "The only white man you can trust is a dead white man", next to a picture of Mugabe, was flagged by a DA leader Atholl Trollip as "racist" and "incendiary".

"The @SAHRC  always, flatters only to deceive spectacularly. Because they are conflicted by trying  to comply with the wishes of the ANC government & not our CONSTITUTION. Malema's racist invective is not only offensive, unconstitutional and vile, it's also dangerously incendiary," Trollip's tweet continued.

Former DA leader Tony Leon asked: "Where is @SAHRCommission? [Missing in Action] again?"

Malema posted a note, with the words "Stratcom" and #Gushungo, to show that there had been a complaint over his post and that it had not broken rules.


Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on Saturday, attended by African leaders.

Comment was not immediately available from the SA Human Rights Commission on whether any complaints had been received over the post.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Sympathy for the devil

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

14 hrs ago | 11886 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

18 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

18 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

18 hrs ago | 1896 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

18 hrs ago | 6324 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 7293 Views

Striking doctors dig in

18 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

18 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

18 hrs ago | 1249 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

18 hrs ago | 682 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

18 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

18 hrs ago | 458 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

18 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

18 hrs ago | 706 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

The other side of Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 697 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

18 hrs ago | 734 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 220 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

18 hrs ago | 704 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

19 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

19 hrs ago | 156 Views

'18 people living in one room'

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

19 hrs ago | 243 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

19 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

19 hrs ago | 117 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

19 hrs ago | 4475 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

19 hrs ago | 288 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

19 hrs ago | 1116 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

19 hrs ago | 280 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 265 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

19 hrs ago | 249 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

19 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

19 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days