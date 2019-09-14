Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Old Mutual plans 'massive' Victoria Falls hotel project

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE country's largest financial services group, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited, is geographically diversifying its properties with a massive hotel development plan in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The development, which will see a construction of a hotel and conference centre, is also in line with supporting the tourism industry, which is the main economic activity for Victoria Falls.

Group chief executive officer, Mr Jonas Mushosho, told our Harare Bureau that tourism is an integral part of the economic agenda, and the sector has been identified as one of the low-hanging fruits that Zimbabwe should take advantage of for growth.

As a major tourism destination in the country, which is also one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls will always be an ideal investment area, creating scope for the new hotel and conference development.

"In Victoria Falls, we are looking at both a hotel and conference centre," said Mr Mushosho in an interview on the sidelines of the group's financial results presentation.

"We are diversifying geographically, a lot of our properties have been concentrated in big centres like Harare and Bulawayo, but we believe there are other areas of interest and economic activity, so we have diversified into Hwange, Victoria Falls and Ngezi.

"Victoria Falls is a major tourism destination and we believe that it is important to develop an ecosystem that supports the tourism; therefore, our developments and investments there are part and parcel of supporting that ecosystem.

"Tourism in Vic Falls is an important part of what's happening in the country," he said.

The development of new hotel facility will also support the anticipated growth in the sector. Zimbabwe is ranked 114th out of 141 in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, and is expected to experience a boom in tourism, with arrivals projected to reach 2,5 million this year on the advent of heightened economic activity following both political and economic reforms.

Mr Mushosho said: "We are going through various studies and doing alignment with other investors to make sure that our development is in line with that ecosystem, a lot of work is currently under way." The hospitality facility will also boost room capacity in the resort town, as well as in the country as a whole. The whole of Zimbabwe has fewer rooms as compared to Sandton, in Johannesburg alone. Currently, Victoria Falls' hotel room capacity stands at 1 128 rooms.

Meanwhile, the insurance giant is also working on other developments in Ngezi, where it will construct a hospital and another facility that will house factory units for manufacturers supplying implements for the mining business in the area.

Mr Mushosho indicated that the mining community of Ngezi was fast rising and, therefore, required proper facilities to support the economic and social welfare of the community.

"Ngezi is a huge mining centre and our investment is to support in the growth of the mining community that is rising there," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

54 mins ago | 288 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

4 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

5 hrs ago | 2648 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

5 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

5 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

New fuel price increase announced

5 hrs ago | 3651 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

5 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa calls for production on allocated land

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

5 Bosso players named in Antipas's 26-man Warriors provisional squad

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Schweppes US$60m new Beitbridge plantation

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Civil servants cry foul

6 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu blasts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Production of Zimbabwe buses starts next month

6 hrs ago | 815 Views

Village containerised information centres, bridging digital gap

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa to open 2nd Parly session

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

'ZANU PF owned and controlled Mugabe'

6 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

14 hrs ago | 3625 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

15 hrs ago | 2720 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

15 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Sympathy for the devil

15 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

15 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

15 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days