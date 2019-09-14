Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has expressed gratitude to world leaders, other foreign dignitaries and the generality of Zimbabweans for paying tribute to the country's late former, President Robert Mugabe, during a State funeral service in Harare.The party also welcomed the statement by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, denouncing the barbaric attacks on other African nationals by citizens of his country.Sitting and former presidents from various African countries, diplomats and special envoys on Saturday attended the funeral service of the late icon of the liberation struggle at the National Sports Stadium.In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the huge turnout by the Heads of State and former presidents and special envoys from across Africa and beyond, demonstrated the works of Mugabe, which had illuminated the world, notably the land reform programme and indigenous economic empowerment."The revolutionary party Zanu-PF extends great appreciation to world leaders, special envoys, international delegations, local political players and the generality of Zimbabweans across the divide who graced the momentous State send-off service for our dearly departed, Zimbabwe's founding father, liberation war luminary of record, an unflinching international towering giant and former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe at the giant National Sports Stadium on 13th September 2019," he said."The strong attendance by Heads of State, their predecessors, Prime Ministers and special envoys from across Africa and beyond, demonstrate how the life and works of former President Mugabe had illuminated the world and awoken African consciousness through his policies on land reform and indigenous empowerment."Khaya Moyo said the outpouring of grief from the leaders at the ceremony reflected respect, excellent fraternal and cordial relations both present and past global leaders shared with Mugabe during his tenure of office."The scene at the Rufaro Stadium on the 12th and 13th of September 2019 where multitudes of people stampeded to bid farewell to the late Mugabe and the subsequent crowds at the giant the National Sports Stadium attests to the fact that he was a great revolutionary of impeccable liberation credentials," he said.Khaya Moyo said the ruling party also extends its profound gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the exemplary leadership he demonstrated since the death of Mugabe including the assistance he rendered to him and his family throughout his illness."Zimbabwe will forever cherish the overwhelming show of sympathy from our brothers and sisters at this moment of grief and their acknowledgment of the sacrifices of the late Mugabe in dismantling colonialism in its various manifestations, not only in Zimbabwe but beyond. The attendance at the send-off service was indeed befitting of the stature of a statesman," he said.Khaya Moyo said the late national hero's name will be remembered as that of a fearless and committed leader who espoused unflinching Pan African values and quest to see a free and emancipated Africa."His name will always be mentioned in the same breath as Samora Machel, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda, Sam Nujoma and many other great names of our struggle for political and economic emancipation," he said.The family of the late former President Mugabe has also thanked Zimbabweans for commiserating with them during the loss of the country's founding father.Mugabe (95) died in Singapore on Friday, September 6 and has since been declared a national hero.