Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FOUR Grade Three pupils at Mafakela Primary School in Bulawayo's Luveve suburb were on Friday rushed to hospital after they were injured when the roof of two classroom blocks was blown away by a whirlwind.  

The incident occurred at about 2PM and the pupils were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital. Acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director, Mrs Olicah Kaira, who attended the scene, revealed that the four pupils suffered minor tissue injuries.

"We are at Mafakela Primary School where a whirlwind has just blown off roof tops from two classrooms. About five asbestos sheets were blown off from two classrooms. As a result four of our Grade Three learners who were still in school sustained minor soft tissue injuries but no one else was injured in the process. The pupils were attended by paramedics before being rushed to Mpilo (Central Hospital) for treatment," said Mrs Kaira on Friday.

"Some of the parents came to the school panicking as they suspected that their children had died following the whirlwind incident. However, they found that it's not as serious as they thought. I guess the response from the three ambulance teams could have triggered them to panic because the incident created a hive of activity at the school as concerned parents rushed to the institution. But we want to assure them that their children are safe despite the natural accident."  

She expressed gratitude to emergency teams for their quick response in attending to the scene. Mrs Kaira said the old school structure could have led to the roof succumbing to the whirlwind.

Last year in November, seven pupils at Maranatha High School were injured after a whirlwind blew off the roof of a newly constructed double storey building. Shoddy workmanship was cited as the reason for the roof's collapse.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 574 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

2 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

5 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

5 hrs ago | 2829 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

5 hrs ago | 5058 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

5 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

5 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

New fuel price increase announced

6 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

6 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

6 hrs ago | 789 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

6 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Old Mutual plans 'massive' Victoria Falls hotel project

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa calls for production on allocated land

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

5 Bosso players named in Antipas's 26-man Warriors provisional squad

6 hrs ago | 616 Views

Schweppes US$60m new Beitbridge plantation

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Civil servants cry foul

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu blasts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Production of Zimbabwe buses starts next month

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Village containerised information centres, bridging digital gap

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa to open 2nd Parly session

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'ZANU PF owned and controlled Mugabe'

6 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

15 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

15 hrs ago | 2633 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

15 hrs ago | 962 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

15 hrs ago | 2754 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

15 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Sympathy for the devil

15 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

15 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

15 hrs ago | 541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days