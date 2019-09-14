Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday and citizens from across the political divide wished him well.

First was the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services which posted on its Twitter handle, wishing the President well.

"Today is His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa's birthday. "We wish him abundant wisdom in leading this nation to the realisation of its aspirations.

"We wish him good health and pray that he keeps his phenomenal temperance and hardwork ethic. We wish him a long life."

Many people started commenting on the post, also wishing him well. Shongedzai Mugwagwa said: "Happy born day Shumba Murambwi (President Mnangagwa's totem) . . . Tinokushuvirai mamwe makore mazhinji (We wish you many more years)."

Charity Maodza also wrote; "Happy Birthday Shumba Murambwi. Wishing you many more fruitful years at the helm of the country!"

Another twitter user, Admire, said; "Makorokoto mdhara mwari akupei makore akwanda ekurarama (Happy birthday elder, may God grant you many more years)."  

More messages were to follow, with Skhumba Somile saying "happy birthday my President @edmnangagwa. I wish you many more years".

Trust also said; "Happy birthday Your Excellence (sic)". Kudakwashe Mahere had a lot more to say; "Happy birthday our beloved President, the future is bright for you and our country. May Jehovah bless your works. Enjoy your born day sir! Amen."

LeilaniAngels also said; "Happy birthday my President, may God and our Lord Jesus grant you an abundant life full of wisdom and prosperity."

President Mnangagwa also got many birthday wishes from supposedly MDC-Alliance supporters, who were reacting to his earlier tweet where he congratulated the party on its 20th anniversary.

Sean Ndoro said; "Wisdom (referring to the congratulatory remarks)! Happy Birthday Mr. President." A twitter user with the moniker, Gweru Zambezi, said; "Happy birthday Shumba."

Source - chronicle

