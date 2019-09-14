Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi by three unidentified armed men in Harare's Budiriro suburb on Saturday night.

In a statement yesterday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they received a report from an informant yesterday morning.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a report received from an informant that the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi, was on last (Saturday) night abducted by three armed unidentified men in Budiriro Suburb, Harare. The report was made at 10.20AM this (yesterday) morning," he said, Asst Comm Nyathi said while they were seized with the matter, they have however, noted that there was a possibility that the alleged abductions could be for political expedience.

He said they could not rule out the possibility of a third force behind the alleged abductions aimed at tarnishing the image of the country.

"We have noted with concern that previously there were a number of alleged abductions ahead of the Sadc Summit recently held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expedience and to sustain the human rights abuse narrative ahead of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly cannot be ruled out," he said. Asst Comm Nyathi expressed concern over the constant abuse of social media and warned that those who peddle falsehoods through social media would face the wrath of the law.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police further notes the continued abuse of social media to propagate falsehoods including the unconfirmed reports of abductions with a view of tarnishing the image of the country and in the process compromise the security and safety of Zimbabweans. The above notwithstanding, the police assures members of the public that a team is investigating the report which has been made by a ZHDA representative," said the police spokesperson.

Yesterday morning, social media was awash with messages on what could have happened to Dr Magombeyi on the night in question.

Asst Com Nyathi urged members of the public with relevant information to contact any nearest Police Station or the National Complaints Desk in Harare on (0242) 703 631 or on their WhatsApp platform number 0712 800 197 or alternatively the Harare Operations telephone number (0242) 748 836.  

The Government is concerned about reports of alleged abductions and torture of citizens by unknown assailants and is looking into the cases to ensure all citizens are treated with dignity and respect.

In a statement last month, the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said since the emergence of the Second Republic, there has been a force comprising discharged and disgruntled former members of the old establishment who have shown determination to impair President Mnangagwa's image and attract international outrage.  He said there were some traits that indicated that there could be a third force in the abductions of citizens that were keen to tarnish the image of the President and Government.

The latest development comes barely a month after Samantha "Gonyeti" Kureya, an artiste-cum-comedienne at Bus Stop TV reported a case of kidnapping and assault allegedly by unknown masked men.

The entertainer alleged that she was dragged from home half-dessed before her abductors forced her to undress and roll in a sewerage pond before forcing her to drink the sewage.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 929 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

2 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

5 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

5 hrs ago | 2962 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

6 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

6 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

6 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

6 hrs ago | 695 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

6 hrs ago | 1103 Views

New fuel price increase announced

6 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Old Mutual plans 'massive' Victoria Falls hotel project

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa calls for production on allocated land

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

5 Bosso players named in Antipas's 26-man Warriors provisional squad

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Schweppes US$60m new Beitbridge plantation

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Civil servants cry foul

6 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu blasts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Production of Zimbabwe buses starts next month

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Village containerised information centres, bridging digital gap

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa to open 2nd Parly session

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

'ZANU PF owned and controlled Mugabe'

6 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

15 hrs ago | 3737 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

15 hrs ago | 2651 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

15 hrs ago | 2770 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

15 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Sympathy for the devil

15 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

15 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

15 hrs ago | 551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days