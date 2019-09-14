News / National
New fuel price increase announced
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory announced the new fuel price beginning the b16th of September 2019.
The new price will see diesel selling for $10.89 and blend for $10.41.
Zimbabwe has been seeing a fuel price increase every week.
The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube said he wants fuel price to be equal to 1USD.
Source - Byo24News