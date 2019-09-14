Latest News Editor's Choice


New fuel price increase announced

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory announced the new fuel price beginning the b16th of September 2019.

The new price will see diesel selling for $10.89 and blend for $10.41.

Zimbabwe has been seeing a fuel price increase every week.




The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube said he wants fuel price to be equal to 1USD.


Source - Byo24News

