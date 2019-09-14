Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

News / National

by Staff reporter

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has been summoned to appear before the Parliament's Accounts Committee (Pac) to answer allegations that US$3 billion vanished under the controversial Command Agriculture programme between 2017 and 2018.Pac chairperson Tendai Biti told the Daily News yesterday that his committee wants clarification on alleged misappropriation of funds by the Finance ministry.More to follow....