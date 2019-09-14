Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has been summoned to appear before the Parliament's Accounts Committee (Pac) to answer allegations that US$3 billion vanished under the controversial Command Agriculture programme between 2017 and 2018.

Pac chairperson Tendai Biti told the Daily News yesterday that his committee wants clarification on alleged misappropriation of funds by the Finance ministry.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

2 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

5 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

5 hrs ago | 2958 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

6 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

6 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

6 hrs ago | 1102 Views

New fuel price increase announced

6 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

6 hrs ago | 832 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Old Mutual plans 'massive' Victoria Falls hotel project

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa calls for production on allocated land

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

5 Bosso players named in Antipas's 26-man Warriors provisional squad

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Schweppes US$60m new Beitbridge plantation

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Civil servants cry foul

6 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu blasts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Production of Zimbabwe buses starts next month

6 hrs ago | 903 Views

Village containerised information centres, bridging digital gap

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa to open 2nd Parly session

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

'ZANU PF owned and controlled Mugabe'

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

15 hrs ago | 3733 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

15 hrs ago | 2650 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

15 hrs ago | 2768 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

15 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Sympathy for the devil

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

15 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

15 hrs ago | 550 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days