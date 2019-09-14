Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has title to former President Robert Mugabe's houses - the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale and a Mount Pleasant property occupied by his daughter, Bona, details have emerged.

Mugabe family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe confirmed yesterday that Zimbabwe's late founding father did not own the houses. President Mnangagwa is now working on modalities to transfer the title deeds of the two houses to Mugabe's family.

Addressing journalists in Zvimba yesterday, Mr Mugabe said: "The issue of properties is being handled by the President. He is handling the issue to ensure the family is safe.

"I was told by President Mnangagwa that the party will help to transfer the title deeds of the properties to the former President's family. I do not want to jeopardise the process."

Mr Mugabe said ZANU-PF owned the land on which the two houses were constructed.

"It's so funny. The party (ZANU-PF) is the one that bought the first house in Mt Pleasant and the land for the Blue Roof property. It leaves the former President Mugabe without a house in Harare," he said.

ZANU-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development, saying the party was doing the paperwork to transfer the properties. "The process is currently underway to transfer them to the (Mugabe) family," said Dr Mpofu.

President Mnangagwa, who was a special assistant to the former President during the liberation struggle, has repeatedly said he will ensure the family was well taken care of.

In his tribute to Mugabe during a State funeral held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe's legacy was a springboard for economic development. He described Mugabe as a "giant African tree that has fallen".

"He taught a generation, led a nation, inspired a continent, spoke for the oppressed and defined the politics and economics of an epoch. The man who lies before us was for years our leader, our commander, mentor and President, both in the party and Government. . .

"Today, Southern Africa mourns the sad loss of front-liner. Today, Africa weeps, grieving over the loss of a true Pan-African," he said.

President Mnangagwa said during his lifetime, Mugabe was vilified and given "many false names" to present him in bad light, but he remained a true African icon.

"But today, the truth is laid bare and open, we honour and remember our late African icon in our own special way, demonstrating that he had many friends, allies and followers.

"As he moves on from this life to another, his star rises; his shines high and bright. We, who remain, shall continue to hear his rich, brave, defiant and inspiring voice – which we grew accustomed to on various international platforms - beyond his grave, encouraging and warning us to be vigilant and astute; always guarding and protecting our freedom, our independence and indeed our God-given resources."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

19 mins ago | 45 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

1 hr ago | 503 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

4 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

4 hrs ago | 2281 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

5 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

5 hrs ago | 896 Views

New fuel price increase announced

5 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

5 hrs ago | 672 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Old Mutual plans 'massive' Victoria Falls hotel project

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa calls for production on allocated land

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

5 Bosso players named in Antipas's 26-man Warriors provisional squad

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Schweppes US$60m new Beitbridge plantation

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Civil servants cry foul

5 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu blasts Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Production of Zimbabwe buses starts next month

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Village containerised information centres, bridging digital gap

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa to open 2nd Parly session

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

'ZANU PF owned and controlled Mugabe'

5 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Mugabe's death breathes life into sleepy Zvimba

14 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

14 hrs ago | 2564 Views

ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

14 hrs ago | 925 Views

Join me in condemning Gushungo Clan & Mnangagwa over Mugabe's Mausoleum (Blue Roof)

14 hrs ago | 2674 Views

ZINARA Employees stealing from government and motorists

14 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Sympathy for the devil

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zimbabwe govt expenditure problem

14 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe's frosty relations with Western powers are thawing

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

24 hrs ago | 14683 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days