WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Deputy Minister of Information has fingered the government as being complicit in the Gukurahundi genocide that wiped out 20 00 of ZAPU supporters during the first decade of Independence.


In a series of videos that have gone viral on the internet, Matonga said the British provided training for the Fifth Brigade army to quell the dissidents' problem that was being caused by Ex-ZPRA members in Matabeleland.


Matonga said if the British did not support the Gukurahundi operation they were not going to invite Commander Perence Shiri to their Royal Military Academy and they would not have granted the late President Robert Mugabe with a knighthood.

Matonga denies that 20 000 people died.



Source - Byo24News

