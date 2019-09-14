Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The government says it fears there is a third hand involved in the abduction of citiznes in the country which has become rampant in the past weeks.Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said it is not in the interest of government to see citizens being abducted.Writing on Twitter Mangwna said, " This Administration has no reason to destabilise this country by abducting its citizens. Threats to the security of persons and acts of terror are ultimately threats to the security of the State. There is no rhyme nor reason for the State to undermine itself."However, Cultural activist Nothiwani Dlodlo told Mangwana that in April he was abducted and tortured under the Mnangagwa dispensation."I was kidnapped myself on 5/4/2019 in Bulawayo and I was take not Matopo where I was tortured and interrogated its painful that more have been kidnapped across the country we are leaving in fear to date no one is safe anytime its kidnapping time." Dlodlo said.A prominent doctor was abducted by unknown assailants over the weekend and the police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.