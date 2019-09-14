America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The United States of America Embassy in Harare says the government must take proactive stance in protecting citizens against the wave of abductions that is sweeping across the country.The Embassy was reacting to reports that one Dr Peter Magombeyi was abducted by unknown assailants on Saturday.The Embassy said, "Since January more than 50 civil society, labor, and opposition leaders have been abducted in Zimbabwe. No arrests have been made. We urge the government to take action & hold perpetrators of these human rights violations accountable."The doctors have since gone on an indefinite strike until Magombeyi is returned to his family.ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu questioned if the Embassy knows anything regarding the abductions.You might have a very good plan but the plan might not work in Zimbabwe Sir. All of a sudden there is a chain of ‘abductions' in our country and you're the one to make the loudest noise, what's going on Sir?