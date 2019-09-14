News / National
Truck crashes into State House
6 hrs ago | Views
A delivery truck hit two cars before ramming into and destroying the Zimbabwe State House pre cast wall in Harare on Monday.
The incident which occurred in the afternoon resulted in authorities closing the stretch between State House and Zimbabwe House on Chancellor Avenue for hours.
According to the police, who attended the scene, no serious injuries were recorded.
The road was opened later in the day.
Source - Byo24News