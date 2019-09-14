Two die in mine blast

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Kadoma illegal gold miners died last week while four others were injured one of them is in critical condition at Concession hospital after an explosive went off while they were in a disused shaft in Mazowe.The deceased are Andrew Urombo (36) and Terence Muzavazi (33) who died on the spot when an explosion occured while Ezra Elshana is currently batting for life at Concession hospital.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the case."I can confirm a fatal incident that occurred at Mazowe mine where two illegal gold miners died on the spot after a blast, one of the injured is currently admitted at Concession hospital while the remaining three are in a stable condition," Masikati said.Allegations are that some artisanal miners blasted their explosives while the Kadoma syndicate was unaware, the blast resulted in the killing and injuring those in the next shaft.According to the police cases of illegal miners dying in disused shafts especially at Mazowe mine are mushrooming and they have since urged miners to get the adequate skills."We are worried with the number of illegal miners who are flocking in the province especially at Mazowe mine, they are dying at a high rate due to lack of adequate skill in mining hence we urge them to get licensees by so doing they will be equipped with adequate skills in mining.