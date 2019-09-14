Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu retiring its old guard

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition Zapu has resolved to retire its entire old guard from top leadership positions to allow for the party's renewal and rebranding exercise following a string of election losses since its revival over 10 years ago, Southern Eye learnt.

Acting president Isaac Mabuka is leading the party's renewal and rebranding process.

Zapu has been performing badly in the past elections, and party sources said a renewal and rebranding exercise, starting with the retiring of the old guard, was necessary.

Zapu southern region spokesperson Patrick Ndlovu confirmed the development last week.

"His (Mabuka) mandate is to organise congress and to carry out the renewal and rebranding resolution of our national people's council (NPC)," Ndlovu said.

"Party members, especially the younger members, felt that the average age of our leadership was too high. New blood is needed at the top to bring in new ideas.
The current scenario of having them as deputies was not bearing fruit as the blending was felt to be cosmetic rather than practical, hence the party needed new blood at the top."

The NPC is Zapu's highest decision-making organ in between congresses.

Mabuka was endorsed as acting president until the party's 2020 congress following the death of party president Dumiso Dabengwa in May.

Dabengwa passed away aged 79 in Nairobi, Kenya, on his way back home from India, where he had gone for medical treatment for a liver ailment.

Dabengwa was declared a national hero and laid to rest at his eManxeleni rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province.

Ndlovu said Zapu's old guard would be redeployed to the party's council of elders to guide the party's ideological and policy agenda, among others.

"While the party is proud and cognisant of its national revolutionary background, the party also needs to rebrand and make itself more relevant to the electorate. We could not rely on a proud history to carry us forward. Dabengwa had been tasked with those two resolutions before his death," he said.

"We have a council of elders, we also have our NPC which, like the Senate, needs mature and experienced people to guide and develop policy for the party. It’s not retirement but redeployment to streamline party operations."

Zapu has been struggling to woo votes even in its purpoted stronghold in Matabeleland province since 2008 when it broke ranks with Zanu PF.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Truck crashes into State House

6 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2486 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13319 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13717 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 8332 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6129 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5882 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

20 hrs ago | 5392 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 7802 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

20 hrs ago | 9192 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

20 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

20 hrs ago | 5961 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

20 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

20 hrs ago | 1850 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7105 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 483 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days