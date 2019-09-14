CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) yesterday told the High Court that there was no connection between the two security institutions and the alleged abduction of acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) Dr Peter Magombeyi.ZRP and CIO said they are "exhaustively" investigating the matter.Dr Magombeyi's sister, Elizabeth, through her lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, filed an urgent chamber application for an order of "habeas corpus ad subjuciendum".Habeas corpus is a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention or imprisonment to a court and request that the court order the State to bring the prisoner to court.The respondents in the application are Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office Owen Ncube, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo.Their lawyers, Messrs Gift Chihuta and Takudzwa Mutomba, told the court the application pointed fingers at the law enforcement agents as primary suspects in the matter while the concession was that Dr Magombeyi was abducted by unknown assailants.