Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) yesterday told the High Court that there was no connection between the two security institutions and the alleged abduction of acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) Dr Peter Magombeyi.

ZRP and CIO said they are "exhaustively" investigating the matter.

Dr Magombeyi's sister, Elizabeth, through her lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, filed an urgent chamber application for an order of "habeas corpus ad subjuciendum".

Habeas corpus is a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention or imprisonment to a court and request that the court order the State to bring the prisoner to court.

The respondents in the application are Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office Owen Ncube, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo.

Their lawyers, Messrs Gift Chihuta and Takudzwa Mutomba, told the court the application pointed fingers at the law enforcement agents as primary suspects in the matter while the concession was that Dr Magombeyi was abducted by unknown assailants.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Truck crashes into State House

7 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2492 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13413 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13786 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 8338 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6133 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5891 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

21 hrs ago | 5396 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 7822 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

21 hrs ago | 9209 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

21 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

21 hrs ago | 5970 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

21 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

21 hrs ago | 1852 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7116 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 484 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 714 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days