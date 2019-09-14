Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar against the United States dollar and other currencies in recent weeks is as a result of the closure of the tobacco marketing season which is a major foreign currency earner for the country.

This was said by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor, Dr Kupukile Mlambo, who was standing in for RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, when he appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee in Harare yesterday. He said the country relied on four major foreign currency earners; tobacco, gold, chrome and platinum.

"The movements of the exchange rate are a reflection of the fact that we have come to the end of the tobacco marketing season.  

"This country relies on four commodities for foreign currency; gold, tobacco chrome and platinum and between February to the end of August or early September we had all the four but at the end of August we had only three, so the amount of foreign currency has declined and these movements are a reflection of that.

"They (the movements) are a reflection of what's happening in the market. They have nothing to do with Treasury Bills because the Minister (Professor Mthuli Ncube) was very clear on that that he doesn't borrow from the RBZ anymore and that's the only way we can increase money supply through the issuance of TBs," he said.  

The tobacco marketing seasons opened in March and ended at the end of August with the country having sold 758,18 million kilogrammes worth US$526 million. The value of the tobacco was, however, down from the US$737 million realised from the 753 million kgs sold last year.

Gold has earned US$500 million in the first half of the year while other minerals contributed US$910 million with platinum constituting US$573 million of that and chrome concentrates and high carbon ferrochrome contributing US$36 million and US$148 million respectively.  

The local currency has in the past three weeks depreciated from around US$1: $9 to around US$1: $13,5 at the interbank rate. Dr Mlambo said the existence of a black market for foreign currency was reflective of a shortage in the market.

"The existence of a parallel market is a reflection of a shortage in the system or wrong incentives in the system. Clearly we have to fix that and deal with that (black) market and the best way to deal with that is to make sure the interbank rate is sufficiently priced and there is always sufficient foreign currency," he said.

Dr Mlambo said the only way they could control the parallel market was if the RBZ had control of all the foreign currency in the market.

"The only way we can control those kinds of markets where there is a parallel market is when the Central Bank has control of all the foreign currency in the system. As things stand we don't have control of all the foreign currency in the system, a lot of it is outside our powers or purview and we have no way of knowing where it ends," he said.

Dr Mlambo was also taken to task over the availability of new bank notes on the parallel market yet they were in short supply in the formal banking system.

"We interact with the public through commercial banks, we don't sell money to the public. We give money to the commercial banks and we supervise them, and they give us returns.

"But if there is evidence anywhere please let us know so that we can act but at the moment we don't have evidence," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Truck crashes into State House

6 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2486 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13319 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13716 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 8332 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6129 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5882 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

20 hrs ago | 5392 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 7802 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

20 hrs ago | 9191 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

20 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

20 hrs ago | 5961 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

20 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

20 hrs ago | 1850 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7105 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 483 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zanu-PF pays tribute to world leaders for mourning Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days