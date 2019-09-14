Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
While the Zimbabwean government and former President Robert Mugabe's family had indicated plans to take his remains to Zvimba, his home village following his Saturday funeral, this was ditched on Sunday morning.

His nephew Leo Mugabe confirmed this, amid reports that former First Lady Grace Mugabe was feeling unwell.

"The information that I have coming from the chiefs in Zvimba is that the coming of the president has been postponed for tomorrow ten o'clock," he told journalists, adding there must be a good reason for the postponement.

Meanwhile numerous Zimbabweans told News24 they did not attend Mugabe's funeral because of other commitments but that they had taken other opportunities to honour the former liberation hero.

Scenes of a near-empty 60 000 capacity national sports stadium shocked many across the continent as Zimbabwe bid its final farewell to the man who led the country for 37 years. His nephew expressed some disappointment to News24, saying he did not "expect it to be this empty".

Mugabe died last week in Singapore where he had been receiving medical attention for around three months.

"I work at a place that is open every single day. I couldn't make it to the sports stadium because of that but I went to Rufaro to pay my respects to our father on Thursday," said one Zimbabwean, who asked not to be named.

Mugabe's remains arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday and laid in state at Rufaro for two days so members of the public could pay their respects.

"No, I didn't go to his funeral. I had to attend to my work, in this economy I cannot afford to take time to go to the stadium," said a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"No, I didn't go to his funeral. I had to attend to my work, in this economy I cannot afford to take time to go to the stadium," said a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Several Zimbabweans refused to be named claiming they could become targeted by their own government but insisted they did not stay away from the memorial service because they had any animosity towards Mugabe.

"We were told this was for just the heads of state, so we understood to not have been really wanted there," said a lady who lived a stone's throw from the national sport stadium.

There has also been tensions between the Mugabe family and the Zimbabwean government, with the family publicly rebuking President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for planning the former leader's funeral without consulting them, in a statement.

The standoff was resolved just hours leading up to the planned funeral, with Mugabe's nephew telling journalists the leader would be buried after thirty days at Heroes' Acre, but in line with the wishes of village elders of where he came from.

This after the family and the chiefs from his home village of Zvimba said he wished to be laid to rest in his home village where his mother had been laid to rest.

There have also been questions about his widow's future, with some unsure whether she would remain in Zimbabwe without her beloved husband. Grace had previously been accused of using Mugabe to attack Mnangagwa and had labelled the current president a coup plotter in 2017, when her husband's reign crashed, and he took over.

Mnangagwa hailed her and told her that he would always support her.

"Be rest assured that you will continue to have my support and that of my government, in these moments of grief," said Mnangagwa.

According to reports some of the Mugabe family's allies have refused to return to their homeland to bury the former statesmen out of fear of being targeted by Mnangagwa's government.

Numerous heads of state attended the Saturday government memorial service including South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and two former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Source - News24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Truck crashes into State House

7 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2492 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13410 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13785 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 8338 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6132 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

21 hrs ago | 5396 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 7821 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

21 hrs ago | 9207 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

21 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

21 hrs ago | 5970 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

21 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

21 hrs ago | 1852 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7116 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 484 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 714 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days