Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
Striking Zimbabwean doctors in Harare were Monday blocked within just a hundred mitres from marching to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices amid fears for the State leader's security.

The doctors marched for nearly a kilometre from Parirenyatwa Hospital intending to petition Mnangagwa on the abduction on Saturday of their union leader Peter Mugombeyi by suspected State agents.

They found themselves restricted within a hundred mitres from Munhumutapa building.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) vice president, Dean Ndoro later told NewZimbabwe.com they were stopped by the police for security reasons.

"We were stopped by the police within the law worrying that people might take advantage of our demonstration and we wouldn't be secure," he said.

"They said they are comfortable with us scheduling the demo within the hospital premises and now being in the public areas, you don't know who might infiltrate the demonstration. People with personal and private opinions may try to manipulate the situation.

"We obliged in their laws and just allowed a few members of our association to go and present the matter to the President's office and we agreed on the terms and conditions they gave us."

Magombeyi was allegedly abducted after leading the pay strike, the umpteenth such job action by the health staff in recent years.

A junior doctor at entry level earns just over $400 as gross monthly salary.

Source - newzimbabwe

