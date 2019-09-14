Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

by ZimLive
3 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday pointed an accusing finger at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime following the abduction of the doctors' union president.

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa of presiding over a paranoid regime which abducts critics and trade unionists, saying it was proof that he "lacks consent to govern."

"I pray for the return of Dr Peter Magombeyi, the president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association who was abducted on Saturday night. We can't build a united nation when our doctors are underpaid and abducted when they raise legitimate concerns. It shows a lack of consent to govern!" Chamisa said on Twitter.

He added: "The state can't claim not to know where Dr Magombeyi is, it has a duty to protect citizens. Failure to do so points to an incapable or incompetent state or both. Citizens can't live in fear of being abducted, more-so for expressing their rights. This defines a banana republic!"

Over 200 doctors and other health workers marched from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals into central Harare to hand over a petition to Mnangagwa, but were blocked by anti-riot police who only let through their leaders.

Doctors held solidarity marches at Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Nurses and radiographers have threatened to go on strike on Tuesday to ratchet up pressure on the government.


Union leaders accuse government agents of abducting Dr Magombeyi at his home in Budiriro just after 10PM last Saturday, days after he received threats for calling for a doctors' strike over poor pay on September 3. He was allegedly seized by three armed men driving in a vehicle without number plates.

The government said the abduction could be the work of a "third force".

"The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expediency and to sustain the human rights abuse narrative ahead of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly cannot be ruled out," police spokesman Paul Nyathi added.

Western diplomats in Harare called on the government to move with urgency.

"Since January, more than 50 civil society, labour and opposition leaders have been abducted in Zimbabwe. No arrests have been made," the United States embassy in Harare said.

"We urge the government to take action and hold perpetrators of these human rights violations accountable."

The United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson tweeted: "We are very concerned about the reports regarding the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi. We are following this case closely and are engaging with our partners to verify his whereabouts."

Timo Olkkonen, the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe said: "Praying for a speedy return of disappeared Dr Magombeyi. The case needs to be swiftly and thoroughly investigated."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Truck crashes into State House

7 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2492 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13411 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13786 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 8338 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6132 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

21 hrs ago | 5396 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 7822 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

21 hrs ago | 9207 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

21 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

21 hrs ago | 5970 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

21 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

21 hrs ago | 1852 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7116 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 484 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 714 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days