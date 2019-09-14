Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICAN President Cyril Ramaphosa has revisited his unfortunate Saturday experience in front of thousands of mourning Zimbabweans who booed him for continued xenophobic attacks on foreigners in his country.

Ramaphosa had his condolence speech during late former President Robert Mugabe's memorial at the National Sports Stadium drowned in boos by Zimbabweans.

He was forced to apologise for that.

However, on his return home, Ramaphosa took time to reflect on the experience, telling his compatriots to behave humanely towards other nationals.

Addressing hundreds of Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) members during their 14th national congress held in Durban on Monday, Ramaphosa said he understood Zimbabweans' heckles to be an expression of their anger, frustration and disappointment towards South Africa as a whole and not at him personally.

"They expressed their disappointment. They expressed their unhappiness. They expressed their anger against us as South Africans, and they saw me as representing all of us in South Africa. Their reaction was against us. The whole stadium, some 40,000 people, booed me.

"It was only when I said I regret what has happened in our country and apologised on behalf of all of us in South Africa, that is when they responded positively. I have apologised on your behalf, and I hope it does sink into our consciousness that the world expects us to act in a way in which we will respect the rights of people of other nations."

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to desist from resorting to any sort of violence against foreign nationals, citing the importance other African countries play in the role of the economy.

He condemned violent attacks which in the past weeks have claimed the lives of foreign nationals.

The South African leader said his parliament will on Wednesday convene to discuss ongoing violence within the country.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Two die in mine blast

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Truck crashes into State House

7 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Is your business' cyber security up to code?

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

The scourge of stage-managed abductions

11 hrs ago | 2491 Views

America send strong message to Mnangagwa's government

12 hrs ago | 13405 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'exposes' George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 13782 Views

Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 8338 Views

ZACC investigates EcoCash agents for selling cash

17 hrs ago | 6132 Views

Government fears 3rd force in abduction of citizens

20 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Ramaphosa's 'dodgy donator' 'already dead' at time of crash - report

21 hrs ago | 5396 Views

WATCH: Mugabe minister exposes British involvement in Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 7821 Views

Fuel price hike expected in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zanu-PF owns Blue Roof, Bona Mugabe's residence

21 hrs ago | 9206 Views

Mangudya summoned over Command Agric

21 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Family feuds over Mugabe body

21 hrs ago | 5970 Views

Record spike in oil price after shock drone attacks on Saudi oil

21 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Political hand behind Malema charges

21 hrs ago | 1852 Views

New fuel price increase announced

21 hrs ago | 7116 Views

Bosso, Hwange share spoils at Colliery

21 hrs ago | 484 Views

42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Police probe doctor's 'abduction'

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates MDC on anniversary, but which MDC?

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Coup stress accelerated Mugabe's health challenges

21 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday

21 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Whirlwind blows off school roof, pupils injured

21 hrs ago | 714 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days