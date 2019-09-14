News / National
Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?
4 hrs ago | Views
One of the country's leading commercial banks CBZ is now owned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This was revealed by exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.
Moyo was responding to a Twitter user who had asked about the ownership of the bank.
Said Moyo, "It's now owned by Mnangagwa, Minister SB Moyo, Mthuli Ncube and Kuda Tagwirei through a special purpose vehicle that used part of the USD 500 million in #TBs siphoned from Treasury and used as a loan that has since been dumped to #Zamco as an NPL for taxi payers to foot the bill!"
When one Last Mazambani accused Moyo of benefitting from ZAMCO he said, "It's news to me that I've blamed Zamco and more news that I personally benefitted from Zamco. Forget it if this is meant to defend, or deflect attention from, the July 2019 theft of USD 500 million in #TBs by their Treasury custodians. The forensic paper trial on this is tight!"
Source - Byo24News