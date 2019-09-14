Latest News Editor's Choice


Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has called for the dissolution of the current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission saying that it should not be given power to run the 2023 elections.

Mawarire accused ZEC of pronouncing controversial Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna as winner contrary to the poll results.

Said Mawarire, "Hoping there will be a newly constituted ZEC,not one that fraudulently announced wrong result for Chegutu West and declared a losing candidate, Zanu-PF's Dexter Nduna, the winner although figures showed he lost the election. All of you should be nowhere near the EMB in 2023."

In July the Supreme Court reserved judgment involving, Dexter Nduna, MDC Alliance candidate Gift Konjana after an error committed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

Zec announced Nduna as the winner of the constituency in the July 31, 2018 general elections, with 10 932 votes against Konjana with 10 828 votes. However, Zec admitted to have made an error, but informed Konjana that the results could only be overturned by the Electoral Court.

Konjana filed a petition with the Electoral Court in Harare seeking the nullification of Nduna's declaration, adding that a tabulation error had occurred and prejudiced him of 120 votes.

When Konjana lost the High Court matter, he then appealed to Supreme Court where the matter was heard by Justices Antonia Guvava, Bharat Patel and Francis Bere.



Most Popular In 7 Days