List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Shadowy investigative group Pachedu has released a list that they allege it contains individuals who under constant supervision by the Joint Operations Command.

The list was released by Pachedu two days after a doctor was abducted from his home by unknow assailants.

Check the list below:



Commenting on the letter Pachedu said, "From this leaked report to JOC, people who can influence others into demonstrations are under constant Ferret Team surveillance. It is very likely that Dr. Magombeyi was also under constant Ferret Team surveillance and that the GVT knows what happened to him."



Source - Byo24News

