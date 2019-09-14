'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Human Rights Activist Dr Pedzisayi Ruhanya says the recent waves of abductions happening in Zimbabwe are signs that the country is sliding towards an authoritarian rule.Writing on Tuesday Ruhanya said, "Zimbabwe is sliding into serious authoritarian consolidation marked by 19th century modes of rules underpinned by state terrorism against own citizens. There is need to halt the deepening democratic regression by the securitised state under ZANU PF."On Saturday Dr Peter Magombeyi was abducted by unknown assailants at his home.However, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana says the state is not involved in the current wave of abductions."This administration has no reason to destabilise this country by abducting its citizens. Threats to the security of persons and acts of terror are ultimately threats to the security of the State. There is neither rhyme nor reason for the State to undermine itself," Mangwana tweeted.On Tuesday the State owned Herald said, "While abductions are condemnable, what is interesting about the whole Magombeyi matter is past experience with opposition and other anti-Government elements who have made it their habit to stage abductions of themselves to tarnish Government's image and, in some very shameful cases, to cover up for some personal misdemeanours."