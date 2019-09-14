Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZB introduces international bank cards

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFHL) is currently working on introducing an international bank card following its removal from the US sanctions list in 2016, chief executive Ron Mutandagayi has revealed.

The Office of Foreign Assets of the US Department of Treasury in October 2016 removed ZBFHL from the sanctions list; thereby unlocking the corporate's potential to start attracting lines of credit, among other benefits.

Mutandagayi also revealed that the bank was looking forward to launching a diaspora banking product.

The bank also launched Syfrets Bureau De Change last month, following the establishment of the mono-currency monetary framework through Statutory 1 142 on June 24, 2019.



Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

1 hr ago | 298 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

1 hr ago | 193 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Woman dies from abortion

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

1 hr ago | 104 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

1 hr ago | 77 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 181 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

2 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

4 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

6 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

8 hrs ago | 10995 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

8 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

8 hrs ago | 2792 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

8 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

9 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

9 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

9 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

9 hrs ago | 985 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

9 hrs ago | 552 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days