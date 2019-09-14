ZB introduces international bank cards

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFHL) is currently working on introducing an international bank card following its removal from the US sanctions list in 2016, chief executive Ron Mutandagayi has revealed.The Office of Foreign Assets of the US Department of Treasury in October 2016 removed ZBFHL from the sanctions list; thereby unlocking the corporate's potential to start attracting lines of credit, among other benefits.Mutandagayi also revealed that the bank was looking forward to launching a diaspora banking product.The bank also launched Syfrets Bureau De Change last month, following the establishment of the mono-currency monetary framework through Statutory 1 142 on June 24, 2019.