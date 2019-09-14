Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Missing Harare doctor Peter Magombeyi bade his house-mate farewell and told him to lock up the door since he was going for an all-night prayer, an internal hospital memo has exposed.

According to a Harare Central Hospital internal memorandum dated September 16, 2019 and addressed to the chief executive officer Dr Tinashe Dhobbie by the Human Resources Department, Dr Magombeyi left home intentionally.

"On the 15th of September 2019, we visited Dr Magombeyi's residence on number 2915 Budiriro 2, Harare. On our way, we passed through Budiriro Police Station where Dr Jena, his house mate was reporting the case. From there went to their house where Dr Jena showed us Dr Magombeyi's bedroom. On the bed there was laptop and clothes Dr Magombeyi had removed that night," reads the memo.

"Dr Jena told us that the last time he spoke to Dr Magombeyi was the previous night and Dr Magombeyi said that he was going out for an all-night prayer. He also instructed Dr Jena to lock the door since he was not coming back," reads the memo.

Dr Dhobbie last night refused to comment over the phone.

"I haven't met you and I don't know you, so I can't give you the comment," said Dr Dhobhie.

News of Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction and disappearance last Friday has been spreading, with opposition and civil society blaming it on State agents.

There has been a series of such abductions lately, which have strongly been suspected to be either staged for publicity purposes or directed by some agents to besmirch the image of Zimbabwean Government ahead of regional and international forums such as Sadc summit and the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting to be held in New York, United States.

Typically, the United States Embassy in Harare, strongly believed to have a hand in "black operations" to justify continued interference in Zimbabwe's internal affairs,  yesterday waded in, accusing Government of being behind the spate of alleged abductions totalling 50 since the beginning of the year. But details emerged yesterday in a confidential memo released to The Herald that Dr Magombeyi may have left his house in the high density suburb of Budiriro, voluntarily.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the case after receiving the complaint.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

30 mins ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

1 hr ago | 363 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

1 hr ago | 227 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Woman dies from abortion

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

1 hr ago | 129 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

1 hr ago | 95 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 203 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

1 hr ago | 188 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

2 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

4 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

6 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

8 hrs ago | 11199 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

9 hrs ago | 2579 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

9 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

9 hrs ago | 2831 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

9 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

9 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

9 hrs ago | 911 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

9 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

9 hrs ago | 270 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

9 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

9 hrs ago | 1000 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days