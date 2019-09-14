Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former principal director of State Residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Douglas Tapfuma's bid for freedom hit a brick wall yesterday after Harare Provincial magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya dismissed his application for bail on the basis that there had been no changes to circumstances relating to the case.

Tapfuma allegedly abused his office by facilitating the importation of several vehicles duty-free.

In his application for bail on the basis of changed circumstances Tapfuma through his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange submitted that the case did not constitute a serious offence and should attract a level 13 fine.

Mr Samukange told the court that the fact that a trial date for his client was now in place also constitutes changed circumstances in the matter. Mr Samukange proposed that his client be granted $500 bail.

He also proposed that Tapfuma be ordered to reside at his given address, surrender his passport with the clerk of court not to interfere with witnesses and to report once every Friday at Waterfalls Police Station.

"Two commuter omnibuses, which are part of exhibits have been released to Kwekwe Council where they are being used as ambulances and that is also another change in circumstances," he said.

The State led by Mr Clemence Chimbare opposed the application saying Tapfuma was a flight risk given that he now knows that a trial date for the matter has been set and that they are witnesses to testify.

Mr Chimbare told the court that Tapfuma was also likely to interfere with State witnesses now that he had been served with State papers containing witness statements. He called the investigating officer Mr Timothy Guta to strengthen its position in opposing bail.

Mr Guta told the court that he was opposed to granting of bail to Tapfuma since investigations were still ongoing.

Mr Mujaya dismissed Tapfuma's application saying they are no changed circumstances in the matter. Allegations against Tapfuma arose when he purchased two personal minibuses from South Africa under the guise of the Government on April 10, 2018.

On April 17, 2018 he allegedly assigned Bonani Ganyane, an officer working in the transport section of the Department of State Residences to proceed to Beitbridge and facilitate clearance of the two vehicles on behalf of the department using report order forms as if they were Government vehicles.

It is the State case that clearance of goods by report order form is a clearance procedure that is normally used by Government departments to apply for deferred clearance of goods from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Ganyane allegedly proceeded to Beitbridge and provisionally cleared the vehicles using report order forms. After clearing the alleged vehicles, Ganyane advised Tapfuma, who instructed him to hand the vehicles over to Vongaishe Mupereri, who at that time was National Assembly Member for Mbizo constituency.

The court heard that on April 20, 2018, Tapfuma made an application to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet requesting for duty-free certificates in the name of the President's Department which were issued.

Tapfuma allegedly applied for duty exemption for the vehicles at Zimra which was granted. He then registered the vehicles at Central Vehicles Registry under the name of the President's Department and started using the vehicles in his personal capacity.

The alleged vehicles were liable to pay duty amounting to US$3 180. The court heard that on the second and third counts, Tapfuma allegedly purchased an additional of five personal vehicles between June and August last year from South Africa.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

30 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

1 hr ago | 554 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

1 hr ago | 388 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

1 hr ago | 366 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

1 hr ago | 229 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Woman dies from abortion

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

1 hr ago | 131 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

1 hr ago | 95 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

1 hr ago | 123 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 206 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

1 hr ago | 188 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

2 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

4 hrs ago | 4056 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

8 hrs ago | 11211 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

9 hrs ago | 2582 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

9 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

9 hrs ago | 2832 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

9 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

9 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

9 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

9 hrs ago | 911 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

9 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

9 hrs ago | 271 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

9 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

9 hrs ago | 1000 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days