3 teachers get scholarships

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Three Zimbabwean teachers have received scholarships to attend the "Noble Prize Teachers Climate Change Summit" in Stockholm, Sweden.

The summit, which will run under the theme "Climate Change Changes Everything" is scheduled to start on the October 11-13, 2019. The teachers who received scholarships are Mr Tendayi Matambo from Vimbai High School in Norton, Mr David Muzadzi from Goromonzi High School and Mrs Cressida Chiunda from Alfred Beit Primary School in Harare.

In a statement, Swedish vice president of Noble Prize Museum Mrs Annika Hedas Falk said the purpose of the summit was to raise awareness and promote knowledge on how to respond to global climate change.

The conference, Mrs Falk said, is meant to make climate change more educational, central and visible globally.

"The Noble Prize Teachers' Summit is an international teacher conference that take place in Stockholm every October, where teachers from all over the world meet Noble Laureates, top scientists and peace activists on a theme of great importance in education.

"With the support from Swedish Institute, a government agency that provides information about Sweden and promotes cultural, educational and research exchange with other countries, we now offer about 30 teachers from all over the world a scholarship enabling them to attend a four-day programme that centres on the Noble Prize Teacher Summit. The summit will take part place on Friday 11 October.

"In addition, all international participants are invited to an extended programme that includes Wednesday 9 October, Thursday 10 October and Saturday 12 October. Arrival in Stockholm will be Wednesday on 9 October and departure will be Sunday 13 October," she said.

Source - the herald

