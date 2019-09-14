Woman dies from abortion

News / National

by Staff reporter

A married woman from Hwange died in hospital from excessive bleeding after she allegedly aborted a 10-week old pregnancy at her matrimonial home, police confirmed.Police were told that Beauty Muleya and her husband Mr Boniface Banda had been having marital problems as she suspected that he was having an extra marital affair.Muleya (35) of Number A48C Lwendulu Village reportedly confronted her husband on Saturday night complaining about why he had been denying her conjugal rights.In the early hours of Sunday morning an excessively bleeding Muleya was rushed to St Patrick's Hospital after she had allegedly aborted the pregnancy.Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona said Muleya died on Sunday morning at St Patrick's Hospital where she had been admitted.The case was treated as sudden death although police are investigating to confirm the cause of death, Sgt Mashona said."We received a case of sudden death after a woman from Hwange died in hospital allegedly due to excessive bleeding. The now deceased once hinted to her husband that she was going to terminate her pregnancy because their marriage was sour, allegedly because of his infidelity," said Sgt Mashona.Sgt Mashona said Muleya and Mr Banda had a misunderstanding at their matrimonial home on Saturday night before she aborted."On the 14th of September at 9PM Muleya's husband Mr Boniface Banda (43) returned home from a beer drink. Muleya started to complain to him about denying her conjugal rights. Mr Banda left the bedroom and went to sleep under a shed outside the house while she remained in the bedroom," said Sgt Mashona.She said Mr Banda woke up around 3AM to prepare to go to work and that is when he found his wife writhing in pain on the bed. She told him she was having stomach pains.Mr Banda noticed blood clots in the room and a foetus in a bucket and questioned her but she professed ignorance, said Sgt Mashona. Mr Banda hired a vehicle and rushed her to St Patrick's Hospital where she died after admission.A report was made to the police who attended the scene and investigations showed that Muleya had been 10 weeks pregnant. The body is still in hospital waiting for post-mortem.