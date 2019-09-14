Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Inyathi has been fined $100 for beating his ex-wife over US$700 he gave her five years ago when they were still married.Macloud Ndiweni (38) struck Ms Sifiso Sibanda (33) with a stool once on her head over money he claims he had given her in 2014. Ndiweni pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.The magistrate fined him $100 or 60 days imprisonment plus a wholly suspended three months in prison for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on August 31 this year at around 11AM, Ndiweni went to Ms Sibanda's house."The accused person demanded US$700 which he had given to her when they were still married," he said. Ms Sibanda told Ndiweni that he had not given her any money.The prosecutor said the response angered Ndiweni who struck Ms Sibanda once on the head with a stool. "The complainant sustained head injuries and was referred to Inyathi District Hospital for medical examination," Mr Dlodlo said. A report was made at ZRP Inyathi leading to Ndiweni's arrest.