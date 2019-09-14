Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
INCREASED marketing and educational campaigns are needed to boost domestic tourism in Zimbabwe, which remains lowest despite huge potential, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, has said.

Speaking after a tour of the Victoria Falls airport recently, committee chairperson, Mr Oscar Gorerino, expressed shock over "low numbers" of locals flying through Victoria Falls International Airport.  As the country's prime resort, he said Victoria Falls should reflect good prospects for the country's domestic tourism.

Mr Gorerino was reacting to a report presented by Victoria Falls  International Airport manager, Mr Ronnie Masawi, who revealed that only about 200 000 locals flew into Victoria Falls between 2015 and July this year.

While attributing the low number of people using air transport partly to steep cost of air travel, the committee chair said there was a need for increased awareness through Parliament and relevant agencies including airline operators, private sector and ordinary citizens.

"What we discovered is that the low numbers are mainly because of economic hardship and prices as fares are very high hence people prefer using buses. But for someone to drive from Harare to Victoria Falls is tiresome while using the plane is faster," he said. "The cost of living is affecting domestic tourism. So, as Parliament we have to do an awareness to make sure businesses try to adjust their fees to what is affordable but at the same time ensuring business survives."

An air ticket between Harare and Victoria Falls costs Z$1 000 on average. Mr Gorerino said operators may be missing out on attracting numbers by a small difference in terms of fares hence if engaged they may reduce to the level affordable to locals.  

In his presentation earlier, Mr Masawi said 34 855 domestic tourists flew into Victoria Falls in 2015 with the number increasing to 42 372 after the commissioning of the new look airport in 2016. The number fell to 40 684 in 2017 and rose again to 50 827 last year.

About 38 696 used the facility between January and July this year, giving a total of 208 434 over the five year period on an average of between 5 000 and 6 000 per month.  

Air Zimbabwe and Fastjet operate domestic routes between Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. Private commercial airlines such as Wilderness Air, Central Air Transport Services (CATS), Great Plains, Zambezi Helicopter Company, popularly known as Helipad, Bonisair, Chikopokopo and other private chartered flights also operate mainly around the country's resorts. Meanwhile, Mr Gorerino said the visit by the Portfolio committee was meant to take stock of aviation infrastructure countrywide.  

"We thought as a committee we should go and see whether these airports are prepared for business and what Government can do to make sure they are ready," he said.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) acting director general, Mrs Margaret Mantiziba, said the aviation authority will continue to market the destination with the help of other players as the country seeks to lure more airlines.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

2 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Woman dies from abortion

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

6 mins ago | 0 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 8 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

13 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

18 mins ago | 33 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

20 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

27 mins ago | 45 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

51 mins ago | 495 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

3 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 9430 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

7 hrs ago | 2385 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

7 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

7 hrs ago | 2520 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

7 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

7 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

7 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

8 hrs ago | 885 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

8 hrs ago | 994 Views

Two die in mine blast

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Truck crashes into State House

11 hrs ago | 3787 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days