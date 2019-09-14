Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
Zacc has instituted a major probe into the operations of the country's Ecocash agents who are being accused of fleecing citizens of their money. Zacc spokesperson John Makamure yesterday confirmed the investigation.

Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has commenced investigations on rogue EcoCash agents, amid reports that they are manipulating cash and selling it at illegal and astronomical rates.

In a statement on Twitter, Zacc expressed concern over reports that EcoCash agents were selling cash at high and prohibitive rates, adding that investigations have now been opened to deal with the perpetrators.

"We are concerned about the volumes of reports we have received in connection with EcoCash agents manipulating cash ecosystems to their advantage by selling cash at uncouth and prohibitive rates. We are aware that this practice is enabled and supported at systematic levels," read the statement.

Zacc has urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Econet Zimbabwe to bring a lasting solution to this unfair and illegal practice.

"An investigation has been opened which must determine and charge the real perpetrators behind this rot. We hope that Econet Zimbabwe and the RBZ will also look into this seriously so that the practice is curbed.

"We  believe that in order to effectively fight corruption, all avenues that promote corruption regardless of size must be shut with urgency. We look forward to working with all stakeholders in such scenarios to effectively close these pilferage opportunities," Zacc said.

Many EcoCash agents have helped exacerbate the cash crunch in the country, with many powerful people suspected of abetting the illegal practice.

The illegal practice by EcoCash agents has also reduced the real value of salaries and wages earned by the Zimbabwean worker, with the agents at times charging as much as 60% in order for one to make a cash out.

The RBZ, according to Governor John Mangudya's Mid-Term Monetary Policy Review, says plans are afoot to increase cash in circulation to make it easy for the productive sector and ordinary people to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the economy.

"Failure to get cash is undermining the confidence in the local currency, as well as forcing economic agents to resort to the illegal transactions in foreign currency and to selling cash at a premium."

"Accordingly, without prejudice to our cash-light society drive, which has served the country very well, the bank will continue to inject additional notes and coins on a gradual basis to support productive (sectors) and lessen the inconvenience caused by physical cash shortages to the transacting public," Mungudya said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - harare

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

2 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Woman dies from abortion

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

6 mins ago | 0 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

9 mins ago | 8 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

13 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

18 mins ago | 33 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

20 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

27 mins ago | 44 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

50 mins ago | 495 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

3 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 9428 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

7 hrs ago | 2385 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

7 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

7 hrs ago | 2520 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

7 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

7 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

7 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

8 hrs ago | 885 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Lobby for 24-hr clinics taken to Parliament

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's MDC to roll out more demos

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mugabe family feuds over body

8 hrs ago | 994 Views

Two die in mine blast

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Truck crashes into State House

11 hrs ago | 3787 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days