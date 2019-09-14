ZBC bosses bail ruling today

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro yesterday said she would today make her bail ruling on two Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation bosses, Patrick Mavhura and Benania Shumba, who stand accused of defrauding their employer of US$200 000 in advertising revenue.Mavhura (41), who was the chief executive officer, and Shumba (51), head of finance, are denying the fraud allegations.They are being represented by Brighton Mafadza, while George Manokore and Mercy Ndingadii are prosecuting the matter.Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigation officer James Mvundura opposed bail, saying the accused had other pending matters involving over €180 000 currently under probe and might jeopardise investigations if released on bail.But during cross-examination, Mvundura admitted that he did not fear that the accused persons would abscond court if given stringent reporting conditions.Mvundura said Mavhura diverted US$200 000 from Total Media bank accounts to Mugiya and Macharaga law firm without ZBC board approval.But Mavhura's lawyer told the court that his client was entitled to the money as the public broadcaster had already deducted some of the money from his monthly salary towards purchase of a house.Meanwhile, Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources manager Benenia Shumba are likely to be charged with 18 more cases involving corruption, a court heard yesterday.This was said by the investigating officer handling the pair's criminal abuse of office case Detective Assistant Inspector John Bvundura while testifying during the duo's bail application at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.The State was opposing the application.Det Asst Insp Bvundura said police were already seized with the 18 new cases.