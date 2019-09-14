Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) yesterday told parliament that it paid US$663,8 million worth of treasury bills (TBs) to Sakunda Holdings (Sakunda) owned by fuel mogul Kuda Tagwirei under instruction from the ministry of Finance.RBZ deputy governor Kupukile Mlambo, who was in the company of two other bank officials, made the revelation while presenting oral evidence to Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (Pac) on payments for Command Agriculture.More to follow...