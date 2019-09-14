Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
The High Court will this Thursday preside over a US$3,6 million dispute between legislator Mayor Wadyajena and business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei emanating from a botched truck hire deal.

Wadyajena's company, Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, sued Tagwirei and his firm Sakunda Logistics (Pvt) Ltd for failing to remit truck horses and tankers, prejudicing him of US$3 611 195,24.

At some point it was believed that the long-running legal wrangle over the seized trucks had been resolved following an out-of-court settlement.

Tagwirei had taken Wadyajena's Mayor Logistics company to court under case number HC1585/18 demanding release of some trucks he bought from the MP and to also change their ownership.

In the initial summons, it had been alleged that Wadyajena and Tagwirei entered into a business deal, whereby the Sakunda boss bought eight trucks from the MP, but the latter did not change the vehicles ownership despite having been paid the full purchase price of $370 000.

However, Wadyajena is said to have filed a police report against Tagwirei, claiming the latter had defrauded him of the trucks and the matter was taken to court, but never pursued after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement.

This then prompted Sakunda to approach the court seeking a court order compelling Wadyajena to release the said trucks and ensure they were registered in Sakunda's name.
But, on July 19, 2018, Tagwirei withdrew the litigation.

"Whereupon, after reading documents and heading counsel it is ordered that matter withdrawn with applicant (Sakunda Logistics) tendering costs in favour of the first and second respondents (Wadyajena and Mayor Logistics) to the tune of $1 600 as explained in chambers," Justice Mangota said.

However, according to the court order, the matter is still pending against the officer-in-charge Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Vehicle Theft Squad Southerton Police Station, who had also been cited as the third respondent because they had kept custody of the trucks as exhibits.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daily News - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

48 secs ago | 0 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

1 min ago | 0 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

1 min ago | 0 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

5 mins ago | 3 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman dies from abortion

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

8 mins ago | 8 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

9 mins ago | 3 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

11 mins ago | 8 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 17 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

17 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

22 mins ago | 37 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

23 mins ago | 27 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

30 mins ago | 50 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

54 mins ago | 550 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

3 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

5 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 9515 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

7 hrs ago | 2398 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

7 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

7 hrs ago | 2537 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

7 hrs ago | 3132 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

8 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

8 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

8 hrs ago | 891 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

8 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zapu retiring its old guard

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zvimba chiefs felt betrayed over Mugabe controversy

8 hrs ago | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days