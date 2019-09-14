Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court will this Thursday preside over a US$3,6 million dispute between legislator Mayor Wadyajena and business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei emanating from a botched truck hire deal.Wadyajena's company, Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, sued Tagwirei and his firm Sakunda Logistics (Pvt) Ltd for failing to remit truck horses and tankers, prejudicing him of US$3 611 195,24.At some point it was believed that the long-running legal wrangle over the seized trucks had been resolved following an out-of-court settlement.Tagwirei had taken Wadyajena's Mayor Logistics company to court under case number HC1585/18 demanding release of some trucks he bought from the MP and to also change their ownership.In the initial summons, it had been alleged that Wadyajena and Tagwirei entered into a business deal, whereby the Sakunda boss bought eight trucks from the MP, but the latter did not change the vehicles ownership despite having been paid the full purchase price of $370 000.However, Wadyajena is said to have filed a police report against Tagwirei, claiming the latter had defrauded him of the trucks and the matter was taken to court, but never pursued after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement.This then prompted Sakunda to approach the court seeking a court order compelling Wadyajena to release the said trucks and ensure they were registered in Sakunda's name.But, on July 19, 2018, Tagwirei withdrew the litigation."Whereupon, after reading documents and heading counsel it is ordered that matter withdrawn with applicant (Sakunda Logistics) tendering costs in favour of the first and second respondents (Wadyajena and Mayor Logistics) to the tune of $1 600 as explained in chambers," Justice Mangota said.However, according to the court order, the matter is still pending against the officer-in-charge Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Vehicle Theft Squad Southerton Police Station, who had also been cited as the third respondent because they had kept custody of the trucks as exhibits.