Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed former State Residencies director Douglas Tapfuma's bail application, saying there were no changed circumstances when he approached the lower court for the second time.

Tapfuma, who is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly imported several vehicles duty-free, was represented by Jonathan Samkange after severing ties with Valentine Mutatu.

He told magistrate Hosea Mujaya that there were changed circumstances in his case, saying when he initially appeared before the same court, he was still at the State Residences, but has since moved to another department.

Tapfuma further told the court that when he initially appeared at the same court, he had no trial date and now has been furnished with a trial date of October 29.

He further said he now had two passports, a diplomatic and ordinary which he offered to surrender for his freedom.

But the State, represented by Clemence Chimbari, opposed bail.

Chimbari said the court had no jurisdiction to entertain his matter since there were no changed circumstances proffered.

Mujaya in his ruling upheld the State's assertion that Tapfuma failed to proffer changed circumstances in his second bail bid.

After the ruling, Samkange, however, indicated that he would approach the High Court for the second time.

The matter was postponed to October 28 for trial commencement.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

1 min ago | 0 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

2 mins ago | 1 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

6 mins ago | 5 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman dies from abortion

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

9 mins ago | 10 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

10 mins ago | 3 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

12 mins ago | 8 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

12 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

14 mins ago | 17 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

18 mins ago | 27 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

23 mins ago | 41 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

24 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

31 mins ago | 51 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

55 mins ago | 567 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

3 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

5 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 9541 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

7 hrs ago | 2405 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

7 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

7 hrs ago | 2543 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

7 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

8 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

8 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

8 hrs ago | 672 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

8 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days