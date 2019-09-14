Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says a Harare house was burnt to ashes with money valued at US$200 000 inside.Posting on Twitter the ZRP account said Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a fire incident that destroyed a house and household property in Waterfalls, HarareAn explosion was heard emanating from the house. USD200 000, 00 which was in the house was also destroyed.The police added that two jerry cans with fuel and three tanks of LP gas which were in the house are believed to have fueled the fire.Police have urged the public to avoid keeping large sums of money which should be deposited with banks, while fuel must not be kept in dwellings.