Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Sep 2019 at 12:56hrs | Views
Minister of Foreign Affairs General Sibusiso Busi Moyo says the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi is a plot that is aimed at tarnishing the image of the country by some individuals who do not want the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government to succeed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday Moyo said, "It is still fresh in our minds that towards the SADC summit in Tanzania last month the country was gripped with numerous abductions of our citizens by people whose aim we can only believe was to tarnish the iamge of the country regiobnally, continentally and internationally.

"We have no doubt that the latest abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi was meant to concide with the visit to Zimbabwe by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights to Freedoms of Peaceful Assembly and Association."

Source - Byo24News

