BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is a developing story…

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro has granted bail to former ZBC Chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura and former director finance Benania Shumba who are jointly charged for fraud.They have been granted bail on condition that they pay ZWL 5000 each.They have also been told to surrender their traveling documents and live at their stated addresses and report at designated police stations every Monday and Friday.ZBC has reported that Mavhura will report at Borrowdale police station while Benania will report at Highlands police pending trialThe trial is set for the 8th of October.Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigation officer James Mvundura had opposed bail application on Monday saying the accused had other pending matters involving over €180 000 currently under probe and might jeopardise investigations if released on bail.